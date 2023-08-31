SKIL PWR CORE 12V compact reciprocating saw quarter-charges battery in 5 minutes for $80

Reinette LeJeune
a close up of a tool

Amazon is offering the SKIL PWR CORE 12 Brushless 12V Compact Reciprocating Saw Kit for $79.98 shipped. Down from $99, this $19 discount is the lowest price we’ve seen for the last two years, matching previous discounts. It comes in just $23 above the all-time low back in January 2020. Equipped with a PWR Core 12 2.0Ah Lithium-ion battery and digital brushless motor, this reciprocating saw delivers up to 3,000 strokes per minute. With the included PWR jump-charger, you can charge the battery from zero to 25% in just five minutes. With a tool-less blade change feature, alongside a variable speed trigger, this reciprocating saw provides the reliability to tackle any project.

And while we’re on the subject of SKIL brand saws, Amazon is also offering a deal on the SKILSAW 14-Inch Abrasive Cut Off Chop Saw for $169, down from its usual $219. This 15A chop saw comes equipped with a 14-inch blade with a max cutting capacity of 5-inches, and reaches no-load speeds up to 3,800 RPM. It also weighs in at a meager 34 pounds, ensuring you can take it from home to jobsite and back again without straining your day, while its 11-inch by 18-1/2-inch base provides a stable support to handle any materials thrown at it.

If you’re looking to expand your saw collection in terms of variety and diversity, check out the DEWALT 10-inch Table Saw.  It comes equipped with a 15A high torque motor and 10-inch, 24-toothed carbide blade that offers a max rip of 22-inches to the left of the blade and 32-1/2-inches to the right. It has 13/16-inch max width Dado support, and a 5/8-inch arbor size. It is able to reach a no-load speed of 4,800 RPM, and delivers a 2-1/4-inch depth of cut when set at a 45-degree angle, and a 3-1/8-inch depth when set to a 90-degree angle.

SKIL PWR CORE 12 12V Compact Reciprocating Saw Features:

  • RECIPROCATING SAW KIT—Tackle projects with this cordless saw kit that includes a PWR Core 12 2. 0Ah Lithium Battery and PWR Jump Charger.
  • Compact SIZE—The digital Brushless motor provides compact, lightweight power to tackle any project.
  • Longer run time & battery LIFE—Industry leading PWR core 12 Lithium battery technology wraps Each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2x battery life.
  • Power on the GO—Plug in To the battery’s USB port wherever, whenever with PWR assist mobile charging.
  • CHARGES IN 5 MINUTES—PWR Jump charges the battery from 0% to 25% in just 5 minutes.

