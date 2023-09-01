adidas Long Weekend Sale offers up to 50% off running shoes, apparel, more

The adidas Long Weekend Sale offers up to 50% off running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Just use promo code SEPTEMBER at checkout. adiClub Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the X_PLRBoost Shoes that are currently marked down to $90, which is $78 off the original rate. These shoes are cushioned, lightweight, flexible, and great for any workout. They’re available in twelve color options and it has a mesh design to help keep you comfortable. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 230 reviews. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Labor Day Sale that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles.

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
