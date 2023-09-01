adidas Long Weekend Sale offers up to 50% off running shoes, apparel, more

The adidas Long Weekend Sale offers up to 50% off running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Just use promo code SEPTEMBER at checkout. adiClub Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the X_PLRBoost Shoes that are currently marked down to $90, which is $78 off the original rate. These shoes are cushioned, lightweight, flexible, and great for any workout. They’re available in twelve color options and it has a mesh design to help keep you comfortable. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 230 reviews. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- UltraBoost 1.0 Shoes $103 (Orig. $210)
- Swift Run 1.0 Shoes $63 (Orig. $90)
- X_PLRBoost Shoes $90 (Orig. $168)
- NMD_V3 GORE-TEX Shoes $90 (Orig. $160)
- Solarglide 6 Running Shoes $104 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Cloudfoam Pure Shoes $32 (Orig. $75)
- Duramo SL Running Shoes $34 (Orig. $70)
- NMD_W1 Shoes $90 (Orig. $160)
- Ultrabounce Running Shoes $56 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
