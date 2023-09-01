Best Buy’s annual Labor Day sale now live with $150 off M2 iPad Pro, MacBooks, more

The annual Best Buy Labor Day sale is now live. Through the end of the weekend, the retailer is launching its usual savings event that’ll be offering four days of discounts on gear from Apple, Samsung, and more. Shipping is free now for My Best Buy members, and available at no cost for the rest of us in orders over $35. There are effectively pages of price cuts to scour through, though we’ve picked out some highlights down below.

One highlight from the Best Buy Labor Day sale has some of the first discounts in months on Apple’s latest M2 iPad Pros. All shoppers can score starting prices from $759, but My Best Buy Plus or Total members will be able to drop things even lower. There is a whole list of different models on sale, which arrive with as much as $150 in overall savings. You’ll want to shop everything right here.

Apple’s latest flagship iPadOS experience comes powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor, with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display being complemented by ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature you can read all about over at 9to5Mac.

Highlights from the Best Buy Labor Day sale

Just remember to shop all of the discounts live in this year’s annual Best Buy Labor Day sale before the weekend comes to a close. The sale ends on Monday night, so you have plenty of time to comb through all the price cuts and lock in some end of summer savings.

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro. With astonishing performance, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus, powerful new productivity and collaboration features in iPadOS 16. iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience. Brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

