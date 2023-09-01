Best Labor Day 4K TV deals: Hisense, TCL, LG, Sony, Amazon, more from $130 (Up to $2,000 off)

Here is your collection of the best Labor Day 4K TV deals. September has arrived and that means we are about to head into Labor Day weekend with loads of notable 4K TV deals. That also means the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner with the NBA tipping-off for another year just after that, making this a notable chance to upgrade your home entertainment center. And for the gamers out there, this time of year also begins the busy holiday release season; Starfield has arrived, Spider-Man 2 is quickly approaching with Assassin’s Creed Mirage right before that, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is on deck, and Nintendo’s fantastic-looking new Super Mario Bros. Wonder game is just over a month away, just for starters. Needless to say, many of us are going to start putting some serious hours in front of the living room and basement displays. And if you’re looking to score a new TV, you might as well do it with a solid discount attached. Head below for our roundup of the best Labor Day 4K TV deals and be sure to check back throughout the weekend as we update this list.
Best Labor Day 4K TV deals
As per usual, we will reserve the first section of our best Labor Day 4K TV deals roundup for some particular standouts. From massive 98-inch behemoths with thousands in savings and some notable 2023 model Amazon all-time lows to special gift card offers and some particularly affordable solutions, you’ll want to quickly scope these deals out first. Below that, you’ll find the price drops we are tracking on each brand with more to come as we move through the holiday weekend.
- TCL 98-inch 120Hz Smart Google TV $3,998 ($2,000+ off)
- Amazon 50-inch Omni QLED Series $350 (Reg. $530)
- Hisense U8 Series ULED mini-LED from $748 (Reg. $1,100+)
- LG refurb 83-inch OLED 120Hz smart TV $2,699 ($2,800 off, 4-yr. warranty)
- Samsung 75-inch 2023 QLED 4K Q60C Quantum HDR $1,150 (Reg. $1,400)
- LG 77-inch evo C3 OLED $1,897 (Reg. $2,597)
- With $180 Visa gift card
Hisense 2023 model 4K TV deals
- Hisense U6 Series ULED mini-LED from $398 (Reg. up to $1,200)
- Hisense U7 Series ULED mini-LED from $568 (Reg. $800+)
- Hisense U8 Series ULED mini-LED from $748 (Reg. $1,100+)
TCL holiday 4K TV deals
- TCL 2023 Q6 120Hz VRR 4K Smart Google TVs from $378 ($200+ off)
- TCL 2023 55-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV $548 (Reg. $650+)
- TCL 2023 65-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV $698 (Reg. $650+)
- TCL 2023 75-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV $998 (Reg. $1,400+)
- TCL 2023 85-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV $1,598 (Reg. $2,200+)
- TCL 2023 75-inch S4 4K LED Smart Google TV $528 (Reg. $800)
- TCL 2023 QM8 4K Smart mini-LED Google TVs from $1,198 ($500+ off)
Best Labor Day LG 4K TV deals
- LG 77-inch evo C3 OLED $1,897 (Reg. $2,597)
- With $180 Visa gift card
- LG 77-inch evo C3 OLED $2,897 (Reg. $3,597)
- With $280 Visa gift card
- LG 77-inch evo G3 OLED $3,997 (Reg. $4,497)
- With $380 Visa gift card
Labor Day Amazon 4K TV deals
- Omni QLED 43-inch $330 (Reg. $530)
- Omni QLED 50-inch $350 (Reg. $530)
- Omni QLED 55-inch $430 (Reg. $600)
- Omni QLED 65-inch $600 (Reg. $800)
- Omni QLED 55-inch $900 (Reg. $1,100)
- Latest 2-Series 2-Series HD smart TVs from $130 (Reg. up to $250)
Samsung The Frame 4K TV deals:
- 2023 The Frame 4K TVs from $548 (Reg. $598+)
- 2022 The Frame 43-inch 4K TV $898 (Reg. $1,000)
- 2022 The Frame 50-inch 4K TV $1,098 (Reg. $1,300)
- 2022 The Frame 65-inch 4K TV $1,698 (Reg. $2,000)
- 2022 The Frame 75-inch 4K TV $2,198 (Reg. $3,000)
- 2022 The Frame 85-inch 4K TV $3,498 (Reg. $4,300)
