Official Apple Watch Ocean Bands fall to new all-time lows at $60 (Reg. $99)

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the official Apple Watch Ocean Bands. Available for $59.99 shipped in both Black and Yellow colorways, the savings both land from the usual $99 going rate. With 39% in savings attached, you’re looking at new all-time lows to go alongside some of the very first markdowns to date. This is actually the first offers we’ve seen in 2023, and beats our previous Black Friday mention by $29. Head below for a full look at how these official Apple Watch bands stack up.

Designed for Apple Watch Ultra, the new Ocean Band is also compatible with both 44 and 45mm styles of Apple Watch and arrives with a unique rubber form-factor that’s a bit more rugged than other options in the official stable. Comprised of high performance elastomer with a molded design that can stretch and bend thanks to a flexible tubular design, there’s also a titanium buckle to round out this premium strap.

For some alternatives, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your wearable with some more affordable options. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable.

If you need an entirely new wearable and want to save big before the Apple keynote later this month, we’re still tracking the second-best prices to date on Apple Watch Series 8, as prices land from $310. All of this Labor Day weekend’s other best Apple deals are now also live over in our guide.

Apple Watch Ocean Band features:

The Ocean Band is molded in a high performance elastomer with a tubular geometry allowing it to stretch for a perfect fit, even over a wetsuit. The titanium buckle and adjustable loop secure the band during high-speed water sports. The Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band are designed for Apple Watch Ultra and pair best with the 49mm case size. The bands are also compatible with 44mm and 45mm cases.

