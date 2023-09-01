Sun Joe 48V IONMAX cordless 7-position lawn mower drops 44% to lowest price of 2023 at $336

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 48V IONMAX Cordless 7-Position Lawn Mower for $335.55 shipped. Down from $600, this 44% discount is the second lowest markdown we have tracked, and the lowest price of 2023. Equipped with an 1,100W brushless input and 900W brushless output motor, and two 24V 4.0 Ah lithium-ion batteries, this self-propelled lawn mower gives you up to 25 minutes of runtime, with the dual-port charger able to fully power up your batteries in just 1 hour and 50 minutes. It can mow a path 20-inches wide in one pass, and you can customize the cutting height with the 7-position height-adjustment ranging from 1.2-inches to 3.5-inches. It also comes with a 13.2 gallon grass bag for clippings – or you can choose the mulch plug to provide nutrient-rich mulch for your flowerbeds.

And when you’re finished with your lawn, perhaps its time to finally wash the grime off your driveway? Well, Amazon is also offering the Sun Joe Brushless Induction Electric Pressure Washer for $200, 28% down from $280. This 13A pressure washer comes equipped with a 2,000W brushless induction motor, and features an adjustable detergent dial that lets you add just the right amount of soap from the onboard 40.6 fluid-ounce detergent tank. With five interchangeable spray tips, you can choose between zero degrees, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, and soap.

And to keep within the Sun Joe brand, check out our coverage of the 48V IONMAX Cordless Chainsaw Kit. This product has a 1200W motor and 16-inch bar and chain that can easily cut through trunks, limbs, logs and branches up to 15.5-inches wide.

Sun Joe 48V IONMAX Cordless 7-Position Lawn Mower Features:

[IONMAX 24-VOLT SYSTEM]: Includes 2x 4.0 Ah lithium-ion battery for up to 25 of rechargeable runtime.Included dual-port charger powers up 2 IONMAX batteries in just 1 hour and 50 minutes.

[POWERFUL]: 1100-watt brushless input and 900 W brushless output motor runs cooler and lasts longer than traditional brush motors. 20-inch mowing width

[EFFORTLESS]: Self-propelled with variable speed control and easy-glide wheels for maximum mobility in the yard plus garden effortlessly

[HEIGHT-ADJUSTMENT]: 7-position manual height-adjustment lever: 1.2-inch to 3.5-inches

[COLLECTION BAG]: 13.2 gallon grass collection bag prevents littering your lawn with clippings

