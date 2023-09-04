Converse End of Season Sale takes an extra 40% off with this promo code

Ali Smith -
40% off from $20

The Converse End of Season Sale takes an extra 40% off with promo code EXTRA40 at checkout. Converse Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your shoes for fall with the Chuck Taylor All Star Crafted Patchwork Sneakers that are currently marked down to just $33. To compare, these shoes were originally sold for $70. This style is available in two color options and pair nicely with jeans, joggers, chino pants, and more. They can easily be dressed up or down and the rubber outsole provides great traction. Better yet, you can find them in men’s and women’s sizing options. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Converse include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Backcountry Labor Day Sale that’s offering up to 40% off sitewide + an extra 20% off winter gear.

