Save 57% on this robotic vacuum by Yeedi for the new all-time low of $130 (Reg. $300)

Labor day is here and the sales have come along for the ride! Amazon is offering the Yeedi vac Robot Vacuum for $129.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. Already down from $300, this is a combined 57% discount and new all-time low saving you $170 in total. Featuring advanced visual navigation technology, this robotic vacuum can effortlessly maneuver around furniture, able to even reach trickier areas with ease. Equipped with both a side brush and a main rolling brush, this robotic vacuum offers 3,000Pa of suction power, able to pick up dirt and dust hiding in the deepest recesses of your carpets and hard floors. Through the Yeedi app you can take full control of cleaning schedules, boundaries, and switch between modes – you can even go hands-free using Alexa or Google Assistant. Designed for big cleaning tasks, this vacuum boasts a 110-minute runtime on a single charge, able to pick up where it left off after charging.

The above deal even has a bundle option available to add versatility. You can get the above robotic vacuum with an included mopping modular on Amazon for $180. With this add-on, your robotic vacuum will be able to also take on mopping responsibilities as well, ensuring your home gets the deep clean it deserves on a regular basis.

And if you want to skip the modular add-ons all together, check out the Yeedi Mop Station Pro Robotic Vacuum and Mop Hybrid, currently seeing a 36% discount of $510, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. With a unique oscillating mopping system, 3000Pa of strong suction, and 180 minutes of runtime on a single charge, this robotic vacuum and mop can effortlessly tackle the most stubborn of stains and dirt. It is able to distinguish between your hard floors and carpets, avoiding any carpeted areas while mopping and increasing suction power in vacuum mode. You can also head over to our Green Deals and Smart Home hubs for more ideas and deals to upgrade your home life.

Yeedi vac Robot Vacuum Features:

The yeedi robot vacuum features advanced visual navigation technology that effortlessly maneuvers around furniture and reaches tricky areas with ease. Its slim and sleek design allows for efficient and agile cleaning without getting stuck. Experience true deep cleaning with yeedi robot vacuum. Its Rubber-bristle integrated brushroll agitates dirt hidden in carpets, while the carpet detection sensor automatically boosts suction power to thoroughly remove stubborn debris. Enjoy a complete clean with yeedi vac’s specialized carpet cleaning feature.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!