SKIL’s 7-1/4-inch TRUEHVL worm drive SKILSAW at new all-time low of $253 (Save $157)

Right now, Amazon is offering the SKIL 7-1/4-inch TRUEHVL Cordless Worm Drive SKILSAW for $253.10 shipped. Down from $400, this 37% discount gives you $147 in savings. It marks a new all-time low, even coming in $64 under the previous lowest price. Equipped with a TRUEHVL battery that was designed specifically to power “the first and only” cordless worm drive saw. The battery maximizes heat dissipation, with a patented Stay Cool technology that wraps each cell in a temperature controlling material and an intelligent power management that is able to monitor and optimize each cell. The brushless motor can respond to challenging applications by boosting torque, and offers you up to 425 cuts on a single charge, which you can get after just one hour of charging.

Amazon is also offering the SKIL PWR CORE 12 Brushless 12V Compact Reciprocating Saw for $80, the lowest price we have tracked in the last two years. Equipped with a PWR Core 12 2.0Ah Lithium-ion battery and digital brushless motor, this reciprocating saw delivers up to 3,000 strokes per minute. With the included PWR jump-charger, you can charge the battery from zero to 25% in just five minutes. With a tool-less blade change feature, alongside a variable speed trigger, this reciprocating saw provides the reliability to tackle any project.

And if you’re looking to branch out to other brands, check out the DEWALT Table Saw, which comes equipped with a 15A high torque motor and 10-inch, 24-toothed carbide blade that offers a max rip of 22-inches to the left of the blade and 32-1/2-inches to the right. You can read more about it here.

7-1/4-inch TRUEHVL Cordless Worm Drive SKILSAW Features:

The first and only cordless Worm Drive saw gives you legendary SKILSAW power to go anywhere

TRUEHVL battery is designed specifically to power Worm Drive SKILSAW

Jobsite durability and performance from magnesium construction, brushless motor, and electric brake

The convenience of a cordless saw without compromising any Worm Drive power or performance

The same design, balance and controls of our corded Worm Drive, so it feels familiar right out of the box

A fully charged TRUEHVL battery makes 425 cuts

Integrated dust extraction system to work cleaner

