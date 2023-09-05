Dyson’s popular smart air purifying fans and heaters on sale from $499 (Reg. $650+)

Amazon is offering the Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan for $499 shipped. Down from $650, this 23% discount gives you $151 in savings. It is the third lowest price we have tracked, coming in $52 above the all-time low back in March. From pets and flowers to sprays and stoves, our homes trap plenty of pollutants in the air. This air purifier’s integrated sensors constantly analyze your home’s air quality with a unique algorithm that cross-checks data every second to diagnose these pollutants at a molecular level and display live results on the LCD screen and on the MyDyson app while simultaneously working to remove them. The HEPA filter captures gases and “99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns,” ensuring the purest air quality where it matters. The fan can directly cool up to a 350-degree area with its oscillating feature, with a backward airflow mode to purify without any cooling. You can control the machine’s operating schedule with the app, or go hands-free with Alexa, Siri, or Google Home.

Amazon is also offering the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 Air Purifier, Heater, and Fan for $599.99. Down from $750, this discount scores you $150 in savings and is the third lowest price we’ve tracked, coming in $62 above the all-time low back at the beginning of summer. It offers the same features as the model above with one key difference: it is able to equally heat your home as fast as it can cool it, giving you more year-round usage.

You can also head over to our Green Deals and smart home hubs for more deals and coverage on devices designed to be more environmentally friendly as well as bring your home deeper into the 21st century.

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan Features:

Automatically senses, captures, and traps pollutants for cleaner air.

Intelligently purifies and cools you.²

Fully sealed to HEPA H13 standard. It’s not just the filter that’s fully sealed, it’s the whole machine. So what goes inside stays inside.

Air Multiplier technology generates the circulation power to draw distant pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the whole room.*

Automatically senses and reacts to changes in air quality, then reports pollution in real time on LCD screen and on the MyDyson app.¹

Fan mode directly cools with up to 350° oscillation and Backward airflow mode purifies without cooling you.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!