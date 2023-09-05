Greenworks’ 80V Axial Leaf Blower covers yards up to 1 acre in size for $287 (Reg. $350)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 80V Cordless Brushless Axial Leaf Blower for $286.99 shipped. Down from $350, this $63 discount is the third-lowest price we have tracked, coming in just $17 above the all-time lowest markdown back at the start of summer. This 80V blower is 20% lighter than typical gas blowers, offering 25% more air volume as well as 20% more air speed than its predecessor and is designed for yards up to 1 acre in size. Equipped with a brushless motor that is standard in all Greenworks power products, it can reach airflow speeds of 170 MPH and 730 CFM, with its variable speed trigger ensuring better handling and more control. The 80V 4.0 Ah Lithium-ion battery is interchangeable with any of the power products within the Greenworks family, and provides this blower up to 21 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge. Also includes a rapid charger to complete the package.

If you’re looking for a cheaper option that keeps Greenworks’ reliable design, Amazon is offering the 40V Cordless Leaf Blower for $129. It comes equipped with many similar features of the above model, albeit at a lower wattage, and able to reach airflow speeds of 150 MPH and 135 CFM for up to 15 minutes of continuous use on a single charge.

If you’re looking to diversify your arsenal of lawn care equipment, check out our recent coverage of the EGO POWER+ products currently seeing discounts, from electric leaf blowers, string trimmers, and more. And you can also head over to our Green Deals hub for more deals and ideas on how to expand your tool collection.

Greenworks 80V Cordless Brushless Axial Leaf Blower Features:

80V BRUSHLESS BLOWER: 25% more air volume and 20% more air speed versus previous model. Ideal for yards up to 1-acre​

730 CFM / 170 MPH: Perfect for cleaning debris and leaves off hard surface areas and patios​

BRUSHLESS MOTOR TECHNOLOGY: 2X more torque. Provides more power, longer runtimes, quiet operation, and extended motor life​

VARIABLE SPEED TRIGGER/TURBO: For maximum power, great for moving heavier objects​

CRUISE CONTROL/LIGHTWEIGHT: For better handling and less user fatigue

