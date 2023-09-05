TravisMathew takes 40% off best-selling polos, pullovers, golf shoes, more from $7

Ali Smith -
FashionTravisMathew
40% off from $7
a man standing in front of a window

TravisMathew offers 40% off select styles during its End of Summer Sale. Prices are as marked. TM Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Los Cabos Sweatshirt that’s a great style for cooler weather. It’s currently marked down to $66 and originally sold for $110. This style is available in three color options and it can easily be layered as well. It features UPF 30 sun protection and has ample stretch, which is great for your golf swing and more. Rated 4.9/5 stars from TravisMathew customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from TravisMathew include:

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
