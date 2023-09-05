WORXâ€™s 14-inch corded electric chainsaw falls $1 away from all-time low for $51 (28% off)

Amazon is offering the WORX 8A 14-inch Corded Electric Chainsaw for $50.70 shipped. Down from $70, this 28% discount is the second lowest price we have tracked, coming in just $1 above the all-time low back in June. Equipped with a 14-inch bar and chain, this 8A corded electric chainsaw features an auto-tension system to prevent over-tightening alongside an auto-lubrication system that keeps the chain running smooth and fast at 28 feet-per-second, with an oil window that lets you keep track of when to refill your oil. It only weighs a meager seven pounds, offering easy control and maneuverability, as well as ensuring that almost any trained adult can use it, regardless of age or strength.

A slightly cheaper option could be the CRAFTSMAN 8A 14-inch Corded Electric Chainsaw, currently seeing a 47% discount on Amazon for $39, down from $74. Also equipped with a 14-inch bar and chain, this corded electric chainsaw is designed for cutting in small spaces. It offers an 8A motor to help power through cuts, with the auto-oiling feature to eliminate any need for priming, and a built-in oil window to keep track of levels. It even has an integrated hook for convenient storage when youâ€™re finished with the task at hand.

WORX 8A 14-inch Electric Chainsaw Features:

The patented, automatic, innovative Auto-Tension Chain System makes it easy to keep the chain at optimum tension, which significantly extends the life of the bar and chain. Powerful 8-Amp motor starts instantly and provides consistent performance for light to medium duty trimming, limbing, pruning, and clean up around the yard. The easy prime oil pump makes it quick and simple to keep your chain operating at peak performance, and the oil-level window lets you see when you need a refill. Itâ€™s less messy, doesnâ€™t fill up the yard with fumes, is easier to startâ€¦ there are so many advantages to having an electric chainsaw over a gas-powered one.

