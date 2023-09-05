Yale’s new HomeKit Assure Lock 2 starts from $170 with touchscreen or push button keypad

Best Buy offers the Yale Assure Lock 2 Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $169.99 shipped. This push button model is down from its usual $240 price tag while landing at a new all-time low. It’s $70 off in total, beating our previous mention by $40. The touchscreen model is also on sale for $229.99, down from $260. Outfitting the front door with smart home control, the Yale Assure Lock 2 features quite a few different ways to unlock. There’s notably a touchscreen or push button design that offers a manual way to punch in codes, which is joined by all of the smart features. HomeKit and Siri support are two easy headliners, but there’s also compatibility with the companion smartphone app, too. All of which let you ditch traditional keys from the equation. Different from the original model, there’s now a more compact module that installs on the back of your door and is 30% smaller than before. You can learn more in our launch coverage, too.

Also getting in on the savings, the Bluetooth version of the Yale Assure Lock 2 offers much of the same features for less. It’s also marked down to the second-best price yet, the usual $160 price tag has dropped down to $115.99. That’s delivering $44 in savings and one of the first chances to save. You won’t be able to remotely control your gear, relying instead on local connections from a Home hub like HomePod and more.

As far as other notable smart home discounts go today, Aqara’s new HomeKit Smart Lock U100 is also on sale. This model also upgrades the front door, but while rocking the unique inclusion of Apple Home Key support at $165. It has a built-in keypad to go alongside its HomeKit support and other unlocking features. But there’s also everything else to be had in our smart home guide this week, too.

Yale Assure Lock 2 features:

You’ve got enough on your plate, let Yale get the door with the Yale Assure Lock 2. With multiple ways to unlock, the ability to easily share and track entry codes and advanced Auto-Lock with DoorSense, this Wi-Fi smart lock gives you one less thing to worry about. With built-in Wi-Fi, you can easily check in on home, from wherever you are.

