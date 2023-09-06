Macy’s Jewelry and Watch Flash Sale takes 50-70% off Tory Burch, Kate Spade, more

Today only, Macy’s is having a jewelry flash sale that’s offering 50-70% off earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and watches from top brands. Prices are as marked. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. During this sale you can find deals on top brands including Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Fossil, and more. A standout from this sale is the Tory Burch Miller Luggage Leather Strap Watch that’s currently marked down to $163 and originally sold for $325. This watch is a great option for fall dressing because the brown tone leather is highly versatile to dress up or down. It comes with a beautiful cuff and and the two-tone metal elevates the entire look. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top pick’s from Macy’s include:

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
