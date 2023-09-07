Carhartt Fall Sale takes 20% off jeans for men and women + free shipping on all orders

Carhartt’s Fall Sale takes 20% off all jeans for men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Plus, save up to 50% off all clearance items. A standout from this sale is the Relaxed Fit 5 Pocket Jeans for men that are currently marked down to $36 and originally sold for $50. This style is available in three color options and a relaxed fit offers a little extra room through the seat and thighs. This style was designed to withstand workloads and long days. The 100% cotton material will stay put throughout the day as well. Find the rest of our top picks from Carhartt below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Relaxed Fit 5-Pocket Jeans $36 (Orig. $50)
- Slim Fit Heavyweight 5-Pocket Jeans $32 (Orig. $45)
- Loose Fit Utility Jeans $36 (Orig. $50)
- Rugged Flex Relaxed Fit Jeans $48 (Orig. $65)
- Relaxed Fit Fleece Lined Jeans $56 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Rugged Flex Relaxed Fit Jeans $48 (Orig. $60)
- Slim Fit Tapered High Rise Jeans $48 (Orig. $60)
- Relaxed Fit Double Front Jeans $56 (Orig. $70)
- Relaxed Fit Midweight Logo Hoodie $27 (Orig. $55)
- Rain Defender Relaxed Fit Jacket $48 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
