Greenworks’ handheld 24V 6-inch electric pruning saw drops to $136 (Reg. $160)

Amazon now offers the Greenworks 24V 6-inch Electric Pruning Saw for $135.99 shipped. Down from $160, you’re looking at 15% in savings alongside one of the first chances to save. It’s the best price we’ve seen since back in June, too. This Greenworks 24V 6-inch electric pruning saw is the perfect addition to your kit for getting bushes, hedges, and branches in check. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to keep your space as well kept as possible this fall, or just want to prepare for winter, this saw sports a 6-inch chain with the 2Ah battery delivering 100 cuts per charge.

If you’d rather bring home a more capable chainsaw for tackling more than just some pre-winter clean up, this 24V Greenworks offering runs on the same 24V ecosystem as the lead deal. It’ll still let you replace an existing gas-powered solution with an electric tool, but in a form-factor with a 12-inch saw and 4Ah battery. It’s currently on sale for $109.62 from its usual $200 price tag. But while it might be more affordable than the lead deal, it’ll hardly be as convenient as the handheld offering above.

All of this week’s other best deals are now up for grabs in our Green Deals guide. We have a collection of different tools and vehicles for making the switch to an electric counterpart, including a massive list of e-bikes and more.

Greenworks 24V 6-inch Electric Pruning Saw features:

The Greenworks 24V battery powers 125+ indoor and outdoor products. Provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time​. Great for trimming branches from downed trees, cutting bundles of wood for campfires, pruning, and more!​ Provides more power, longer run-times, quiet operation, and extended motor life​. Tool-less tensioning for quick and easy bar and chain maintenance (no tools required)​.

