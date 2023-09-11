Grab four Panasonic eneloop rechargeable AA batteries with charger for $34.50

Amazon is offering the Panasonic Battery Charger with 4AA eneloop rechargeable batteries for $34.50 shipped. Down from $42, this $7.50 discount is the lowest markdown since April 2022. Able to charge both AA and AAA rechargeable batteries up to 2,100 times, with four batteries taking up to three hours to fully charge, and two batteries charging in half the time. It features four separate LED lights, one for each battery, and tells you their progress; green for 80+% charged, orange for 20% to 80% charged, and red for 20% or less charged. You can also use the charged batteries inserted into the charger, and its USB charging port to plug into your mobile devices for versatile use. The four included AA batteries come pre-charged.

If you want to go ahead and stock up on more batteries than just the four included in the above package, Amazon is also offering the 8-pack of Panasonic AA Rechargeable Batteries at 16% off for $24. You can also find the 4-pack of Panasonic AAA Rechargeable Batteries at 22% off for $21.

To check out more environmentally-friendly discounts, check out our Green Deals guide. From solar panels to power tools, electric vehicles, and much more, you’ll find live notable markdowns to help beat inflation and tread a more green-focused life.

Panasonic Battery Charger Features:

The Panasonic CC87, 4-position Ni-MH battery charger can quickly, and individually charge any combination of up to four AA or AAA eneloop batteries; charging time 4AA (4.5hrs.), 4AAA (4hrs.), 2AA (2.25hrs.), and 2AAA (2hrs.) individual charging means you can easily and efficiently charge from 1 to 4 batteries with differing levels of remaining charge. A huge time saver! The CC87 features a USB DC 5V output, which uses the stored battery power to charge mobile phones and other devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!