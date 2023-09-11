Yeedi’s Vac X robot vacuum makes customizable home maps as it cleans for $120 (40% off)

Amazon is offering the Yeedi Vac X Robot Vacuum for $119.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $80 off coupon. Down from $200, this 40% discount is a new all-time low. It comes in just $4 above the current used price as well. Equipped with both a side brush and a main rolling brush, this robotic vacuum boasts 3,000Pa of suction for all your carpet and hard floor cleaning needs, particularly in homes with pets. Designed with the standard Yeedi visual navigation technology, it can effortlessly move around and under furniture for more efficient and agile cleaning. Through the Yeedi app, you can control this vacuum’s schedule and methods, with the possibility to go hands-free with Alexa or Google Assistant. Its battery offers you 90 minutes of runtime, with the vacuum able to pick up where it left off after charging thanks to its smart system that creates customizable home maps as it goes.

Amazon is also offering the Yeedi Vac Max Robot Vacuum Mop Combo for $190, after clipping the on-page $110 off coupon. Already down from $350 to $300, this combined 46% discount is the lowest price we have tracked, matching previous markdowns. It offers most of the same features as the model above with two very distinct differences: it comes as a dual-function device that can vacuum and mop simultaneously, and its battery gives you up to 200 minutes of runtime on a single charge.

And if you want to go big from the start, check out the Yeedi Mop Station Pro Robotic Vacuum and Mop Hybrid, currently seeing a 30% discount of $560, after clipping the on-page $240 off coupon. With a unique oscillating mopping system, 3000Pa of strong suction, and 180 minutes of runtime on a single charge, this robotic vacuum and mop can effortlessly tackle the most stubborn of stains and dirt. It is able to distinguish between your hard floors and carpets, avoiding any carpeted areas while mopping and increasing suction power in vacuum mode. You can also head over to our Green Deals and Smart Home hubs for more ideas and deals to upgrade your home life.

Yeedi Vac X Robot Vacuum Features:

The yeedi robot vacuum features advanced visual navigation technology that effortlessly maneuvers around furniture and reaches tricky areas with ease. Its slim and sleek design allows for efficient and agile cleaning without getting stuck. Experience true deep cleaning with yeedi robot vacuum. Its Rubber-bristle integrated brushroll agitates dirt hidden in carpets, while the carpet detection sensor automatically boosts suction power to thoroughly remove stubborn debris. Enjoy a complete clean with yeedi vac x’s specialized carpet cleaning feature.

