Caseology’s new iPhone 15 cases launch with unique paneled design and deals from just $10

Deals! From $10
new Caseology iPhone 15 cases

We are already tracking iPhone 15 case deals. The new Caseology iPhone 15 case deals are now live with some solid 10% price drops via the official Amazon storefront. The brand is bringing back its Athlex, Nano Pop Mag, and Parallax Mag models starting from just $10 Prime shipped. The brand delivers a notable selection of clear and two-tone color models as well as the unique, almost paneled Athlex variant. Head below for a closer look at each of our favorite models in the Caseology iPhone 15 case collection.

New Caseology iPhone 15 case deals

Select models and colorways in the new Caseology iPhone 15 case collection will drop an additional 10% at checkout from the prices listed below.

Caseology Athlex from $10

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • Caseology designed in Irvine California, and produced in South Korea. Offering high quality products with Edgy/Modern/Clean designs.
  • Joined dual layers and integrated drop-proof grip provides extra cushioning and protection
  • Accent lines on the back providing ergonomic design for your fingers. Contemporary high-contrast accents and luxe design
  • Certified with military grade protection, wireless charging compatible and screen protector compatible

Caseology Nano Pop Mag $19

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • Caseology designed in Irvine California, and produced in South Korea. Offering high quality products with Edgy/Modern/Clean designs.
  • Integrated magnets will keep your device secure and aligned and are compatible with MagSafe chargers (NOTE: the case may show circular imprints from magnet charger compression over time)
  • Silicone feel case offers snug-fit while remaining lint and dust-free in your pockets. Bold two-tone colors and protective raised camera ring design
  • Certified with military grade protection, wireless charging compatible and screen protector compatible

Caseology Parallax Mag $19

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • Caseology designed in Irvine California, and produced in South Korea. Offering high quality products with Edgy/Modern/Clean designs.
  • Integrated magnets will keep your device secure and are compatible with MagSafe chargers
  • 3D Hexa Cube Design offers enhanced ergonomics as well as built-in textured TPU grip on all edge. For women and men designed for 6.7 Pro
  • Certified with military grade protection, wireless charging compatible and screen protector compatible

Browse through the entire Caseology collection of cases right here on the official Amazon storefront while the launch deals are still live. And you’ll find even more iPhone 15 case deals right here.

