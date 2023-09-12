Incipio has its own MagSafe fine woven iPhone 15 case too, check it out here

Incipio has its own new woven textile case for iPhone 15 too. Joining a giant collection of new models launching today, next up is the Incipio iPhone 15 case collection. The brand has been mainstay in our yearly iPhone case coverage and it will be once again. Delivering a range of compelling designs, this year the brand’s offerings are highlighted by the new woven textile cru. model launching specifically for all four iPhone 15 variants. Now available for purchase directly on the site with select models launching on Amazon at any minute, you can get a closer look down below.

Incipio MagSafe fine woven iPhone 15 case and more

Incipio’s 2023 iPhone 15 collection includes many of the models that has made the brand popular in the past, but one new design specifically for iPhone 15 caught our eye, the cru. Protective.

This new release comes with your choice of a leather, textile, or camo inlay. Is Incipio looking to give Apple’s new FineWoven treatment a run for its money maybe? Well, not exactly, but it’s starting to feel like textile treatments are going to be all the rage this year and here’s one to consider.

Because style shouldn’t suffer. We designed cru. because we wanted a case that expressed our individual style while still offering the same industry leading protection we’ve come to expect. Whether it’s MagSafe integration or co-molded innovations, we know function and form go hand in hand.

Alongside the lifetime manufacturer’s warranty, this model also sports ultra responsive press-fit buttons, intentionally raised edges, a form-fitting silhouette made with antimicrobial materials, and a MagSafe design.

It is now available for purchase from $49.99 shipped.

You can also browse through the rest of the brand’s iPhone 15 case offerings including the Duo, Forme, AeroGrip, and Grip models we have seen in year’s past right here. Pricing starts from $35 an here’s a breakdown of each:

Forme for MagSafe Collection $50

The Forme case collection features transformative nature elements including icy metallics, vibrant glitters and luminous light designs for those who value self-expression and inclusivity.

AeroGrip for MagSafe $60

Features innovative raised exterior leverage ‘wings’ that improve support and grip for a more comfortable, in-hand feel. AeroGrip protects against 16-foot drops, features 2x camera lens drop protection and boasts Impact Struts technology featuring staggered hexagons that provide maximum coverage and multiple levels of impact absorption.

Grip from $45

Incipio’s advanced Grip case features tactile X grips on the sides of the case for maximum no-slip hold. Grip’s dual-layer, one-piece construction and Impact Struts technology protect against 14-foot drops.

Duo/Duo MagSafe from $35

Incipio’s tried and true two-piece slim case offers 12-foot drop protection with the latest Impact Struts technology. Made with recycled materials, Duo and Duo for MagSafe are the next evolutionary step for dual-layer defense, delivering protection you can feel good about for both your phone and the environment.

