Philips’ Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 guides you to healthier habits for $150 ($50 off)

Amazon is offering the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 for $149.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. Already down from $200, with average prices ranging between $170 and $190, this combined 25% discount is the fourth lowest price we have tracked in the last year since the all-time low back in August 2022. Brighten up your smile with this electric toothbrush that “removes up to ten times more plaque than a manual toothbrush.” With its built-in pressure sensors, it can alert you to when you may be brushing too hard, and even provides guidance to improve and maintain healthy brushing habits through the form of progress reports. It comes with four personalized modes (clean, whiteplus, gum health, and DeepClean+) as well as three intensity settings, and its BrushSync technology even lets you know when to replace your brush head. Includes one handle, a charging travel case, a charger, and two specially designed brush heads – one for plaque control and one for gum health.

And when you’re done brushing, you know you also need to floss, right? Well, Amazon is offering the popular Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser for $70. Designed to bring your gums a healthier cleaning than standard string floss, it features 10 pressure settings, a massage mode for gum stimulation, a 360-degree tip rotation, as well as a built-in timer/pacer to help track flossing time. Its reservoir can hold up to 22 ounces for 90 seconds of use, requiring no additional filling.

And if you’re instead looking for the Cadillac of smart toothbrushes, check out our past coverage of the Oral-B iO5 Limited Electric Toothbrush. You’ll see healthier gums in just one week of use with this smart toothbrush, able to track how and where you brush in real time through the AI-powered Oral-B app.

Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 Features:

Removes up to 10x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

Pressure sensor lets you know when you’re brushing too hard

Progress report gives you the guidance you need to improve and maintain healthy brushing habits

BrushSync Technology lets you know when to replace your brush head

Personalized settings — 4 modes: Clean, whiteplus, Gum Health and DeepCleanplus Care and 3 Intensities

Includes: 1 Philips Sonicare handle, 1 charging travel case, 1 charger, 1 Premium Plaque Control brush head, 1 Premium Gum Health brush head

Subscribe & Save on genuine Philips Sonicare brush head replacements and save up to 15%.

