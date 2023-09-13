DJI Air 2S folding quadcopters return to all-time lows from $799 (Save $200+)

Amazon is now offering the DJI Air 2S Folding Quadcopter for $799 shipped. With $200 in savings, today’s offer lands from the typical $999 price tag. It’s matching the all-time low, but also beats our previous mention from earlier in the summer by an extra $50. The Air 2S Fly More Combo is also on sale and dropping down to $1,039 at Amazon, saving you $260 from the usual $1,299 going rate. This is an extra $70 below our previous mention and matching the all-time low. You can also get a closer look in our hands-on review, or head below for a closer look.

Regardless of which listing you score, this is a notable way to bring home one of the latest DJI quadcopters for far less than retail just in time for capturing all of those gorgeous fall views. Packed into a familiar folding form-factor, the Air 2S drone arrives with an aerial photography-ready 1-inch 20 MP camera sensor capable of 5.4K video recording. That’s alongside 31 minutes of flight time for each of the two batteries and tons of other accessories to round out the package.

A great alternative for those who are just earning their wings, and don’t need all of the flagship features as the more professional version, certainly not all of the extra gear, would be the new DJI Mini 3. This model just hit the scene as a more budget-conscious alternative to the featured discount, delivering much of the same folding form-factor for less. Its $469 sale price still carries with it 4K HDR video recording that can swap to vertical shooting, as well as 38-minute flight times and a lightweight 249-gram build. Get a better idea of what to expect from back when the new drone launched right before the holidays last year.

If you’re looking for a new way to record on the ground, GoPro just revealed its new action camera. Still up for pre-order ahead of launching later this month, the new HERO 12 Black arrives with two times longer battery life and some other notable features alongside the same rugged and reliable form-factor.

DJI Air 2S features:

The compact and foldable design of the DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo Drone with Smart Controller lets you easily capture breathtaking aerial images and video whenever the mood strikes. It’s an ideal alternative for use when travelling on vacation or for photography enthusiasts looking to record from new and unique perspectives. When it comes to piloting, this bundle provides two options. The 4-antenna OcuSync 3.0 remote that uses your phone and the DJI Fly App, or the included OcuSync 2.0 DJI Smart Controller with a built-in 5.5″ screen.

