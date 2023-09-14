dbrand’s iPhone 15 collection lands with custom Grip model and new anti-yellow clear Ghost case

The dbrand iPhone 15 case collection has arrived in full force. The brand has updated its Grip case we have seen in year’s past for the new iPhone 15 models – it’s that one with grippy sides compatible with a range of interchangeable skins to customize the vibe of your handset – but it is also introducing a completely new model this year as well, the Ghost. A clear case solution with a unique skeleton-like design, the Ghost is an ultra-lightweight cover with solid drop protection that comes along with a guarantee it will never go yellow on you. Head below for a closer look and more details on the new dbrand iPhone 15 case collection.

New dbrand iPhone clear case…The Ghost

This year dbrand is introducing a new design to its collection of iPhone covers with the new Ghost case. The “next-gen clear case” comes in the form of what some would describe as an ultra-modern shell-style design with a clear body encapsulated in a black skeleton of sorts.

The new Ghost case delivers a lightweight and thin solution that comes in at just 28 grams and 1.2mm thin while still maintaining 10-feet of drop protection by way of distinctive corner bumpers.

Other cases, according to dbrand are “somewhere between heavier than a Ghost Case and lighter than a brick.”

The black skeleton also plays a role in what the brand calls 100% anti-yellowing potential here. The brand guarantees the case will never go yellow – “thanks to our two-tone design, it’s literally impossible.”

And this is what dbrand has to say about other brands’ clear cases:

They claim it won’t turn yellow. They’re lying to you. It absolutely will.

For centuries, case companies have tried to defeat the sun. They failed, leaving millions of yellowed cases in their wake. As it turns out, all they had to do was add a dose of matte black. Checkmate, sun.

From there you’ll find an array of eighteen custom-built, ultra-powerful magnets – the brand’s most powerful yet – alongside extra-clicky buttons with relief slits for a “tactile, satisfying bump with every single press.” Beyond the lightweight frame design here, the carry experience is enhanced by 300+ built-in ridges for maximum grip, which add a notable design touch to the case and, frankly, anything that prevents you from bouncing your new iPhone 15 off the pavement is a good thing, if you ask me.

The new dbrand clear Ghost Case is now available for purchase at $49.95 shipped for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

It joins the rest of the new dbrand lineup, including the Grip cases for iPhone 15, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max that leverage its collection of skins so you can customize the look of your device over and over again without having to purchase a whole new case.

