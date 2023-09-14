Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller drops down to $99 today at Amazon (Reg. $130)

Amazon is now offering the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller in white for $99 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. This model launched as an alternative to the original Series 2 back in September 2022 at $130, right before we had a chance to go hands-on. Today’s deal delivers a new Amazon low, coming within a few bucks of the best ever elsewhere, for the lowest price we can find. The latest Core models come with a trimmed down experience and a lower price of entry while still delivering on the customizable and pro-grade wireless Xbox controller experience. It doesn’t look quite as awesome as the new Starfield special edition wireless Xbox controller, but that’s just a themed take on the standard issue first-party gamepad – more details on that one can be found right here. You’ll find hair-trigger locks, adjustable-tension thumbsticks, a wrap-around rubberized grip, and what Microsoft describes as “re-engineered components.” Get a complete breakdown of what to expect right here and head below for more details.

If you’re just looking for an extra gamepad for couch co-op or something with a notable D-pad for retro gaming, the 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Windows is a far more affordable proposition. This one is selling on Amazon right now for under $25 by way of an on-page coupon as well.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller features:

Play like a pro with adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks..Audio : 3.5mm stereo headset jack. Also compatible with the Xbox One Stereo Headset Adapter and all other Xbox controller accessories made by Microsoft. Includes just the components you need to unleash your best game. Additional components sold separately for even more customization with the Complete Component Pack.

