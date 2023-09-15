Aqara’s new smart LED Strip T1 returns to all-time low with HomeKit at $45

Amazon is now offering only the second chance to save on the new Aqara LED Strip T1 at $44.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $50, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low and the first discount since a launch sale back at the beginning of August. As for how it expands your smart home, the LED Strip T1 delivers support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, as well as Apple’s Adaptive Lighting tech after being paired with an Aqara hub (which we expand on below the fold). On top of offering full color output, the lightstrip can also dish out tunable white lighting. There’s 6.5-feet of length in the box that offers plenty of room for placing under cabinets, behind a TV, or on your desk, with support for up to 33 feet of extensions. We break down the experience in our hands-on review, while also detailing what to expect below the fold.

The new Aqara LED Strip T1 arrives as the brand’s latest smart home accessory that needs to pair with an Aqara hub in order to integrate into your setup. It was the biggest downside from our hands-on time with the new release, but hardly ruins the experience. If you have yet to dive into the Aqara ecosystem, the Aqara Smart Hub M2 is the perfect place to start now that it has Matter support and is on sale for $53.99 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Down from $64, it’s $10 off and a great companion to the new lightstrip.

It might be a bit pricier, but you’re going to want to check out the resort of the new Philips Hue Festavia smart Christmas lights. We saw the company finally bring back its popular string lights last week, and now that orders are going out you too can bring some of the brand’s signature multicolor lighting and smart control to your space – be it indoors or out thanks to the new weather-resistant build. Our announcement coverage breaks down what to expect and details everything you need to know for pre-ordering the re-releases.

Aqara LED Strip T1 features:

With the ability to individually configure each of the strip’s ten segments, each segment can have different colors, dimming levels, and effects. Plus, the LED strip is cuttable, extendable up to 32.8 ft and re-attachable, making it perfect for DIY projects.

