First discounts land on MKEKE iPhone 15 series clear cases starting at $12 (Reg. $16+)

It’s iPhone 15 pre-order day! If you locked in a new handset today and want to ensure you can protect it as soon as it lands on your doorstep next Friday, we have just the series of discounts. Amazon is now marking down nearly the entire collection of Mkeke iPhone 15 series clear cases. Everything starts with the base iPhone 15 at $11.99 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from the usual $16 price tag, you’re looking at the same $4 off as you’ll find for the entire lineup below the fold, not to mention much of the same first discount yet status.

If you’re looking for some affordable protection for your upcoming iPhone 15, these deals are certainly your ticket. Defending against drops and scratches while still showing off the design of your smartphone, these are great holdover solutions for you to figure out which of the more premium covers is a more fitting longterm solution. Or if you’re just waiting for more sizable discounts on some of those official cases.

Cases for three of the new iPhone 15 models are getting in on the savings today and are detailed below. Just make sure you clip the on-page coupon:

With MagSafe:

If these more affordable covers aren’t going to cut it, make sure you go check out our coverage that details all of the best iPhone 15 cases, period. Including offerings across every price point and made of just about any material, you’ll find all of our favorite brands like Twelve South, Nomad, ESR, Totallee, and more.

Then just make sure you’re getting the best deal on your new iPhone 15 with our coverage on all the promotions live today.

More on the MKEKE iPhone 15 clear cases:

This for iphone 15 phone case, crafted from high-definition TPU oxidation-resistant material, effectively repels stains, fingerprints, and sweat, while remaining resistant to yellowing over time. Its transparency beautifully showcases the vibrant original colors of your phone. It’s only designed for iPhone 15 (6.1”) released in 2023 only.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!