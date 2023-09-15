Ninja gear deals from $50: NeverStick Waffle Maker matching low, coffee brewers, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodswootNinja
Reg. $80+ From $50
Ninja BW1001 NeverStick PRO Belgian Waffle Maker

We are now tracking some solid Ninja kitchen upgrade deals courtesy of both Amazon and Woot. If you’re looking for a higher-quality waffle maker with an elevated design, Amazon is now offering the latest Ninja BW1001 NeverStick PRO Belgian Waffle Maker for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this model launched last summer and is now sitting at the lowest price we cna find. Today’s deal is also matching the best price we have tracked on Amazon since release. The BW1001 NeverStick PRO features an upright vertical design engineered “to heat evenly and give you consistent results.” It delivers 1-inch Belgian-style waffles, a non-stick interior, and your choice of five different shade settings alongside both audible and visuals notifications so you don’t burn breakfast (or the desserts). You’ll find a Precision-Pour Cup for measuring your batter in the box as well as a special setting for high-sugar mixtures – brownies, cakes, and more. Head below for more deals and details. 

While it might not look as high-end on the countertop and won’t provide the vertical cooking orientation, you can save a whole lot more with this Chefman waffle maker. It is currently selling on Amaozn for $20 Prime shipped and you can get a closer look on the listing page.

There’s no denying how pricey some of the Ninja gear can be, but Woot is looking to reduce the sticker shock with today’s Ninja refurbished event. You’ll find coffee makers, slow cookers, indoor grills, and air fryers on sale from $50. Shipping is free for all Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Scope out the offers in the one-day sale event right here

Elsewhere in Ninja deals, we are still tracking a solid 50% price drop on its mini dedicated air fryer. This one is now back down at the $40 Amazon low pricing for the first time to deliver a compact brand name air fryer to your countertop for well below the $80 asking price. All of the details on that are right here and swing by our home goods hub for more. 

Ninja NeverStick PRO Belgian Waffle Maker features:

Engineered to heat evenly and give you consistent results. From soft and fluffy to deliciously crispy, get exactly the texture you want. Roomy, nonstick interior makes for thick, fluffy waffles. Allows for high-sugar batters like brownie and cake mix. Included cup makes it easy to measure and pour batter. The waffle maker will beep when your waffle is done—no guesswork required.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
woot Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air returns to all-tim...
Anker’s MagGo MagSafe power bank is now even more...
Save $38 on Marey’s 4 gallon 120V electric mini t...
Ringke’s new iPhone 15 cases now up to 50% off wi...
Native Union’s 2-in-1 Belt Cable Duo is equal par...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Incredibox, ...
Rad Power takes $250 off assortment of cargo e-bikes at...
Greenworks 40V cordless 24-inch electric hedge trimmer ...
Load more...
Show More Comments