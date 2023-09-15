Ninja gear deals from $50: NeverStick Waffle Maker matching low, coffee brewers, more

We are now tracking some solid Ninja kitchen upgrade deals courtesy of both Amazon and Woot. If you’re looking for a higher-quality waffle maker with an elevated design, Amazon is now offering the latest Ninja BW1001 NeverStick PRO Belgian Waffle Maker for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this model launched last summer and is now sitting at the lowest price we cna find. Today’s deal is also matching the best price we have tracked on Amazon since release. The BW1001 NeverStick PRO features an upright vertical design engineered “to heat evenly and give you consistent results.” It delivers 1-inch Belgian-style waffles, a non-stick interior, and your choice of five different shade settings alongside both audible and visuals notifications so you don’t burn breakfast (or the desserts). You’ll find a Precision-Pour Cup for measuring your batter in the box as well as a special setting for high-sugar mixtures – brownies, cakes, and more. Head below for more deals and details.

While it might not look as high-end on the countertop and won’t provide the vertical cooking orientation, you can save a whole lot more with this Chefman waffle maker. It is currently selling on Amaozn for $20 Prime shipped and you can get a closer look on the listing page.

There’s no denying how pricey some of the Ninja gear can be, but Woot is looking to reduce the sticker shock with today’s Ninja refurbished event. You’ll find coffee makers, slow cookers, indoor grills, and air fryers on sale from $50. Shipping is free for all Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Scope out the offers in the one-day sale event right here.

Elsewhere in Ninja deals, we are still tracking a solid 50% price drop on its mini dedicated air fryer. This one is now back down at the $40 Amazon low pricing for the first time to deliver a compact brand name air fryer to your countertop for well below the $80 asking price. All of the details on that are right here and swing by our home goods hub for more.

Ninja NeverStick PRO Belgian Waffle Maker features:

Engineered to heat evenly and give you consistent results. From soft and fluffy to deliciously crispy, get exactly the texture you want. Roomy, nonstick interior makes for thick, fluffy waffles. Allows for high-sugar batters like brownie and cake mix. Included cup makes it easy to measure and pour batter. The waffle maker will beep when your waffle is done—no guesswork required.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!