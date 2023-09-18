Eddie Bauer Fall Sale cuts up to 50% off sitewide + BOGO 50% off cold weather essentials

Eddie Bauer is offering BOGO on its fall essentials as well as up to 50% off sitewide. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, save an extra 50% off all clearance with code LEAVES50 at checkout. Adventure Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $75 or more. A standout from this sale is the Legend Wash Short-Sleeve Classic T-Shirt that’s currently down from $23. For comparison, this t-shirt was originally sold for $28. You can score this t-shirt in an array of color options and it pairs nicely with jeans, khakis, shorts, joggers, and more. It has Eddie Bauer’s lived in legend wash that’s shrink resistant and designed to be extremely soft. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

