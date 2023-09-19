Save up to 36% on Greenworks electric pressure washers starting at $90

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 2000 PSI Pressure Washer for $159.99 shipped. Down from $200, this 20% discount is the fourth lowest price we have tracked, and the second-lowest of the year. It comes in $32 above the current going used rate. Offering up 2,000 PSI alongside a flow rate of 1.2 GPM, this is an efficient 14A pressure washer designed for residential applications and medium-project duties like cleaning patio furniture, grills, walkways, and vehicles. The motor is able to start up with a push of a button, and automatically shuts off when the spray wand is not engaged. It comes equipped with an on-board soap tank that allows you to switch from pressure washing to using cleaning detergents by changing to the soap tip on the spray wand.

Greenworks is also seeing discounts for two other pressure washers as well. While they don’t have the same high PSI as the above model, they do offer similar features for less of a price. One shared trait between them all is the ability to incorporate soap applications, whether by an on-board tank or through a connectible soap bottle:

1800 PSI (1.1 GPM) Electric Pressure Washer $130 (Reg. $202)

(Reg. $202) 1600 PSI (1.2 GPM) Compact Electric Pressure Washer $90 (Reg. $110)

Greenworks 2000 PSI Pressure Washer Features:

PERFORMANCE TESTED : rated in accordance with PWMA standards

2000 PSI : 1.2 GPM for efficient cleaning of residential areas

Ideal for medium duty projects including but not limited to cleaning patio furniture, grills, walkways, and vehicles

14 AMP : powerful motor and convenient push button start; motor switches off with start/stop technology when the spray wand is not engaged to save energy and lifespan of the pump and motor

SOAP TANK : The on-board soap tank allows users to easily switch from pressure washing to using cleaning detergents; simply change to the soap tip on the spray wand and the unit will automatically draw detergent from the tank

