Emerson’s Sensi Touch Thermostat works with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant at $95 low

Amazon is now offering the Emerson Sensi Touch Smart HomeKit Thermostat for $95.25 shipped. This is marking one of the first discounts of the year from its usual $130 price tag. Those $35 in savings also stack up to deliver not just a rare price cut, but also a new all-time low. This smart thermostat is ready to pair with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant right out of the box and pairs right to your Wi-Fi. It’s a platform-agnostic solution that on top of letting you tame inconsistent fall weather with your voice or smartphone, also has an onboard touchscreen display for monitoring temperatures or making adjustments. Head below for more.

Today’s lead deal is really as good as it gets for a HomeKit-enabled solution. But if you don’t mind swapping the Siri support for another voice assistant, the Alexa-enabled Amazon Smart Thermostat sits at $80. This much more affordable solution might not be as premium without the touchscreen display, but will help you add some smart features to the climate control system for a bit less.

Over in our smart home guide, we’re halfway through the week with an assortment of offers to follow. Ranging from more recent releases equipped with Thread and Matter support to staples from the likes of Govee and Philips Hue, you’ll find quite a bit of notable price cuts to expand your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup.

Emerson Sensi Touch Thermostat features:

The Sensi touch Wi-Fi thermostat puts comfort control anytime, anywhere, at home or on-the-go. A tap of the easy-to-use touchscreen display or free mobile app allows for remote access to change or program home temperatures. Integrates with apple home Kit, Amazon Alexa and wink smart home platforms, and works with Google Home and Google assistant via the free wink app.

