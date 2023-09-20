Logitech’s MX Keys Advanced Keyboard for Mac falls to new Amazon low of $94 (Reg. $120)

Amazon now offers the Logitech MX Keys Advanced Keyboard for $94.28 shipped. This is down from the original $120 price tag and marking a new all-time low. It’s an extra $4 under our previous mention from back in June, as well. While it isn’t the just-refreshed S version that we’ll break down below the fold, Logitech’s MX Keys Advanced is one of the more popular workstation upgrades on the market for Macs thanks to its premium build with matching Space Gray finish. Alongside a macOS keyboard layout, this model sports a backlit design with both Bluetooth and the USB wireless receiver connectivity backed by FLOW support rounding out the package to switch between various devices in your setup. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect.

Compared to its newer S counterpart, the Logitech MX Keys packs nearly an identical feature set. There are some adjustments though, like the quieter design that earns the new keyboard its S designation in the first place thanks to Quiet Click technology. Another difference is that the new MX Keys S is made of 26% post-consumer recycled plastics for a more environmentally-friendly build. Otherwise, there’s the same multi-device support, 10-day battery life, and illuminated design as the original. Whether those adjustments are worth the extra $16 is largely up to you, but the lead deal still delivers a little extra savings.

As far as the latest from Logitech goes, the company just released its latest gaming microphones. These new releases debut as the first entirely new Yeti accessories since Logitech’s acquisition, and deliver the usual RGB flair you’d expect from a battlestation upgrade alongside two different USB-C form-factors. We break down what’s new in our launch coverage.

Logitech MX Keys Advanced features:

Designed for Mac: Compatible with Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac & iPad models. MX Keys for Mac is optimized for macOS, iPad compatible, finished in Space Gray – and features a Mac key layout. Spherically dished keys are crafted for the shape of your fingertips – and feature a Mac key layout. A row of Fn keys can be customized for your specific creative workflow. Confidently type on a keyboard crafted for comfort, precision, and remarkable stability. The aesthetic minimalism and timeless construction fit perfectly with your Mac setup.

