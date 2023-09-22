Macy’s VIP Event offers an extra 30% off: Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Tommy Hilfiger, more

30% off from $5

The Macy’s VIP Event takes an extra 30% off top brand clothing with code VIP at checkout. During this sale you can score deals on Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Tommy Hilfiger, Free People, Calvin Klein, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Ralph Lauren Classic-Fit Jersey Crewneck T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to $28 and originally sold for $55. It’s available in twelve color options and can be worn throughout any season. It has a stylish logo on the chest and a soft cotton feel that can be washed seamlessly. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Find even more deals by heading below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

