Score a new Nintendo Switch OLED console today at $275 shipped if you’re fast (Reg. $350)

Monoprice is now giving folks a notable chance to score Nintendo’s latest OLED model Switch console at a discount. You can now land one for $274.99 shipped using code Fall15 at checkout. Some reports suggest the code isn’t working for them, but it works just fine for us at the moment – it might not last for very long. Regularly $350, you’ll find them via Amazon third-party sellers for around $346 right now with today’s deal being the lowest we can find. While we did see a fleeting $265 offer back in early August, it was short-lived at best. If you’re looking to score a Switch now, and don’t mind passing up the new OLED Mario Red model, this is solid option. You’re looking at the best display Nintendo has shipped alongside enhanced speakers and the upgraded docking experience. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on review right here and then head below for more details.

Check out the very first deal on Nintendo’s new pastel Joy-Con controller as well as our hands-on review, and then dive into the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom below:

Nintendo OLED Switch Console features:

7-inch OLED screen – Enjoy vivid colors and crisp contrast with a screen that makes colors pop

Wired LAN port – Use the dock’s LAN port when playing in TV mode for a wired internet connection

64 GB internal storage – Save games to your system with 64 GB of internal storage

Enhanced audio – Enjoy enhanced sound from the system’s onboard speakers when playing in Handheld and Tabletop modes.

Wide adjustable stand – Freely angle the system’s wide, adjustable stand for comfortable viewing in Tabletop mode. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model supports all Joy-Con con

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!