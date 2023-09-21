Nintendo’s new pastel Joy-Con controller sets see first discounts starting at $68

Earlier this summer, Nintendo launched a pair of new pastel-colored Joy-Con sets. Now we’re seeing the first chances to save. Live courtesy of Amazon, pricing now starts at $70.28 shipped for the pastel purple and green set. Down from $80, today’s offer lands at the first and only chance to save – marking a new all-time low in the process. You can also save on the pastel pink and yellow set at $67.99, too. While summer may be coming to a close, that doesn’t mean the vibes have to die, and Nintendo is making sure of that by bringing some adorable pastel action to your Switch – and for less cash! Dive into our hands-on feature from earlier in the year and then head below for more.

Nintendo’s new pastel Joy-Con might be some of its more unique Switch accessories yet, but they are the same controllers as we’ve seen for the console over the years. Whether you’re looking to just refresh the look of your handset with some fun new designs, or you want to get a friend in on some co-op action, today’s discounts make for a great chance to bring home the limited-edition new colorways.

I personally adore these new pastel Joy-Con and very much walked away with that sentiment after going hands-on with the new releases back in July. It really was love at first sight for this writer, and you can fully explore that in our feature from earlier in the summer.

There’s far more news from Nintendo this month, too. The company just took to a virtual stage to reveal its fall plans, and even what to expect into 2024. With the latest Nintendo Direct showcasing a catalog of new titles, we broke down what to expect from Mario vs. Donkey Kong, Paper Mario, Princess Peach Showtime, and so many other games coming to Switch in the near future.

Nintendo Pastel Joy-Con features:

Expand your collection with these colorful pastel Joy-Con controllers. Games come to life through easy-to-use motion controls and HD rumble—advanced vibration features built into each Joy‑Con controller. Depending on the game, you might use a single Joy‑Con in each hand—or even give the second one to a friend. Includes one Pastel Purple Joy-Con (L), one Pastel Green Joy-Con (R), and two Black Joy-Con wrist straps.

