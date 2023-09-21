LEGO officially reveals its upcoming 540-piece Piranha Plant set from Super Mario Bros.

Just a few days after we reported on what to expect from the final few LEGO sets of the year, we’re getting an official reveal of one of them. Coming in November, the new LEGO Piranha Plant will arrive as the latest collaboration with Nintendo and the Mushroom Kingdom.

LEGO’s new Piranha Plant coming soon

LEGO set number 71426 will be bringing one of the more iconic characters from the Super Mario Bros. world into brick-built form later this fall. The new Piranha Plant debuts with 540 pieces and, while not actually a set from the Botanical Collection, is pretty close. The model perfectly assembles the video game enemy, with a build that very much manages to capture the look of the character. This definitely isn’t based on the NES version though, as the design is hardly blocky – hiding most of the studs around the build.

This is very much a display model, but that hasn’t stopped the LEGO Group from adding in some possibility. The LEGO Piranha Plant has movable leafs as well as an opening jaw and movable body. That should all let you pull off some more energetic poses for the 8-bit foe. And once fully built, the entire model stands 9 inches tall and 4 inches wide.

Arriving later this fall, builders and Super Mario fans alike won’t be able to bring this one to their collections for quite some time. The LEGO Piranha Plant officially debuts on November 6, and will retail for $59.99.

This is one of the smallest display kits from the LEGO and Nintendo collaboration we’ve seen. It certainly doesn’t hold a candle to the 2,000-piece Question Block or 2,800-piece brick-built Bowser – at least in size. But I do love how little it is and find the $60 price point to be very compelling. Will you be buying the new LEGO Piranha Plant? Let us know by voting in our poll below.

