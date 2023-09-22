Pokémon’s long-awaited 151 TCG expansion sees launch day discounts from $50

One of the year’s more eagerly-awaited Pokémon TCG expansions is officially hitting store shelves today! The new Pokémon 151 collection is fittingly going back to the original wave of cards, with an assortment of new prints for all the original Kanto Pokémon. And to mark the occasion, Amazon is debuting the new packs with some launch day Pokémon 151 deals to help get Trainers in on the TCG action for less.

Taking a break from the usual Scarlet and Violet packs we’ve been seeing as of late from the Pokémon Company, the TCG is going back to its roots. In a move that is very similar to 2021’s Pokémon Celebrations collection, the new 151 TCG expansion arrives to give the original pocket monsters some love.

You can get the full rundown of the new expansion back in our launch coverage. It details what to expect from the 205 new cards from the first-generation Pokémon.

Launch day deals go live on Pokémon 151 packs

As we’ve come to expect from the days following the launch of a new trading card expansion from the Pokémon Company, launch discounts are now live. It’s a bit of a different story, though, as far as which actual products are even up on store shelves, let alone seeing discounts. The usual Elite Trainer Box is, of course, getting in on the savings via Amazon, which is well below what you’d pay direct from the official Pokémon Center store for the new Pokémon 151 set. But there are also some other deals up for grabs, too, in place of the Booster Boxes that aren’t being released for the new expansion.

Everything kicks off with the Elite Trainer Box, which has long been the preferred way for Trainers to get in on the new cards. It’s certainly our favorite too. We definitely think it’s the perfect introduction to the game, as it includes nine booster packs alongside some card sleeves and other gear. Snorlax is taking the stage as the mascot on the packaging, which is also reflected by the promo card included in the box.

Over at Amazon, the Pokémon Elite Trainer Box sells for $49.99 to headline the Pokémon 151 launch day deals. That’s $5 off the MSRP and landing as the best price out there to bring home the latest ETB from a trusted source.

Alongside the new Pokémon 151 Elite Trainer Box, there’s also an upcoming collection with even more cards. The new Ultra-Premium Collection won’t be launching until early next month – but you can now lock in your pre-order with a discount attached. It normally sells for $130 and is now on sale for $119.98. This far more collectible package includes 16 booster packs for the new 151 series, alongside some goodies.

You can effectively think of this as the older brother to the ETB we just talked about, including some other gear for newer players and collectors alike. It includes an etched foil promo card featuring Mew ex, as well as a deck box and a metallic coin featuring the same character. You will also get six damage-counter dice, two plastic condition markers, and a code card for Pokémon TCG Live.

More on the Pokémon 151 TCG expansion:

Gotta Catch ’Em All! Team up with Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle, and witness a brand-new dawn in Kanto! With this new day comes a new chance to track down old friends, make new partners, and capture every last one of the original 151. Discover the extraordinary Venusaur ex, Charizard ex, and Blastoise ex in special cards with captivating illustrations, and explore the cities and countryside of a reinvigorated land—you might even find the elusive Mew ex in your travels. New adventures will unfold and new horizons will be revealed in the Scarlet & Violet—151 expansion!

