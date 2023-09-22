Save up to $400 on select Jackery Explorer series power stations starting at $199

Amazon is offering the Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station for $199 shipped, after clipping the on-page $40 off coupon. Already down from $300, today’s deal is a combined 34% discount. It comes in as the second-lowest price we have tracked, aside from being beaten out by Prime Day deals back in July, and also happens to be the lowest markdown of the last two years. Offering up a 240Wh capacity, it comes with four ports to cover charging needs for your essentials: one AC port, one DC car port, and two USB-A ports. It will take up to three and a half hours to charge via wall outlet, five hours via a car’s cigarette lighter socket, and up to six hours using a SolarSaga 60W solar panel. you can read more below.

If you’re looking for a bigger, but still affordable option, Amazon is also offering a deal on the Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station for $799, after clipping the on-page $200 off coupon. With a 1002Wh capacity and a 1000W power output this power station is able to power 90% of home appliances. It is able to fully charge via an AC wall outlet in 5.5 hours, and takes 6 hours to fully charge using Jackery SolarSaga 100W solar panels. It features eight outlets: three AC outlets, one USB-A, one USB-A quick charge 3.0, 2 USB-Cs, and one car outlet, while also supporting pass-through charging with its battery life protected.

And if you’re still not satisfied with the above models, check out the $400 off deal still taking place for the Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro Portable Power Station, which comes equipped with a 1,512Wh battery capacity, and can dish out up to 1,800W of power to its eight ports: three AC ports, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and one car outlet.

Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station Features:

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: The Jackery Explorer 240 portable power station has been featured as the “Best Portable Power Station for use in the outdoors” by Digital Trends. A classic choice for your pick.

EASY TO CARRY: This entry-level portable power station is equipped with a 240Wh lithium-ion battery pack, weighing only at 6.6 pounds. The solid handle makes it easy to carry around for outdoor adventures such as Tent Camping, Road Trip, Backyard Camping, etc.

VERSATILE POWER SOURCE: 1* Pure Sine Wave AC outlet (110V 200W 400W Peak), 2* USB-A ports (5V, 2.4A), and 1* 12V DC car port to charge your road trip essentials such as smartphones, laptops, cameras, fans, lights and so on. Pass-through charging is supported.

GREEN POWER SUPPLY: The power station can be recharged by the Jackery SolarSaga 60 solar panel or SolarSaga 100 solar panel. Its built-in MPPT controller enables the solar panel to operate at its max power point for the power station to be recharged at its highest efficiency. TWO alternative ways to recharge: through the wall outlet or the car outlet.

WHAT YOU GET: 1* Jackery Explorer 240 portable power station, 1*AC adapter, 1* car charger cable, 1* user guide.

