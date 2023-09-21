Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro power station sees third discount to all-time low of $1,299 ($400 off)

Amazon is offering the recently released Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro Portable Power Station for $1,299 shipped, after clipping the on-page $200 off coupon. Down from its regular price tag of $1,699, we have only tracked two previous discounts for this item – its initial launch promo and the recent discount in June. Today’s offer eclipses both, coming in $146 under the launch deals and $160 under our previous mention, marking a new all-time low that gives you a total of $400 in savings. The Explorer 1500 Pro comes equipped with a 1,512Wh battery capacity, and can dish out up to 1,800W of power to its eight ports: three AC ports, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and one car outlet. It has a 1,400W solar power input, and can fully charge in up to two hours while using six 200W solar panels, or via a wall outlet. You can also bundle this item with a 200W solar panel for $1,899, after clipping the on-page $200 off coupon.

If you’re looking for a smaller and cheaper power station, Amazon is currently offering the Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station for $799, after clipping the on-page $200 off coupon. With a 1,002Wh capacity and a 1,000W power output this power station is able to power 90% of home appliances. It is able to fully charge via an AC wall outlet in 5.5 hours, and takes 6 hours to fully charge using Jackery SolarSaga 100W solar panels. It features eight outlets: three AC outlets, one USB-A, one USB-A quick charge 3.0, 2 USB-Cs, and one car outlet, while also supporting pass-through charging with its battery life protected. You can also purchase this power station with a 200W solar panel for $1299, after clipping the on-page $350 off coupon.

And if you’re hoping to find the biggest and best that Jackery has to offer, check out our past coverage of the Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro Portable Power Station, offering a vast 3,024Wh capacity and a massive 3,000W power output.

Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro Portable Power Station Features:

1800W Power Charging 8 Devices: Immense power is now ready at your fingertips. The Explorer 1500 Pro features 2*PD 100W USB-C ports, 3*1800W AC ports, 2*QC 3.0 USB-A ports and 1*car outlet, offering fast charging for all your household devices and gadgets.

Strong, Reliable and Durable: The power station is incredibly durable and very long-lasting, with the outer shell having the highest UL requirements, featuring top 94V-0 fireproof material, and passing safety drop standards. Strength and reliability is completely guaranteed.

Power On The GO: Weighing in at just a feather-light 37.4lbs, Jackery’s all-new Explorer 1500 Pro is 20% lighter than similar products with a same capacity. Also, equipped with a foldable handle, making it easy to carry anywhere you desire. Power on the go is here.

