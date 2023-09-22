Totallee’s logo-free ultra-thin iPhone 15 cases now exclusively 15% off for 9to5Toys readers

Totallee is now offering 9to5Toys readers a chance to score an exclusive 15% off all of its new iPhone 15 cases alongside everything else you’ll find on its official Amazon storefront. The brand is a staple around here, is already waiting in our roundup of the best iPhone 15 cases, and is once again offering readers a chance to bring home its latest covers for less. It specializes in ultra-minimalist, clear, and particularly thin covers for folks that want to let that new Titanium shine (there are also options for iPhone 15 and 15 Plus) without any ugly logos to get in the way. Head below for more details and our exclusive discount code.

Totallee iPhone 15 cases at 15% off

If you’re the type that needs some serious protection and wants to cover up (protect) the Apple design as much as possible, Totallee’s cases might not be for you. But if you are looking for something thin to mitigate scratch damage and don’t want branding and logos messing up the vibes of your new Apple handset, Totallee is very much worth a look at the very least.

All of its new designs are now available at 15% off using code 9TO5TOYS15 at checkout. They come in two different flavors; the complete clear variant and the Thin matte color models, both completely clean with no logos and add just a couple mm in thickness to the carrying experience:

Clear iPhone 15 Case $33 (Reg. $39) iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max Show off your iPhone’s design with this transparent iPhone 15 case This clear thin iPhone 15 case has a rubbery finish that adds extra grip and makes your iPhone less slippery Unlike similar products this clear iPhone 15 case doesn’t attract lint or turn yellow. Each case is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Thin iPhone 15 Case $33 (Reg. $39) iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max Only 0.02 inches thin. No bulk. The thinnest iPhone 15 cases on the market that helps you maintain the original beauty of your iPhone. Keep your iPhone looking like new by protecting it from scratches and minor drops. Unlike similar products this thin iPhone 15 case is designed to perfectly fit your phone and not become loose and peel off your phone. Each case is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

