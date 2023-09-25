Analogue’s new limited-edition Pocket Game Boy comes in seven transparent colors

The Analogue Pocket is getting even better. No, we’re not talking about a new generation or any hardware upgrades. But the popular gaming handheld is getting some all-new editions that mark the latest tech to get in on the transparent trend.

Analogue Pocket gets in on transparent tech trend

The Analogue Pocket is one of the best pieces of tech on the market for playing old games on new hardware. In what can effectively be deemed a modern Game Boy, the hardware plays genuine Nintendo games with some more modern comforts thrown in. A backlit screen? You bet. Rechargeable battery over USB-C? Of course. Sleep/wake functionality for quickly diving back into a game? Yup! Analogue has thought of it all.

But now the company is back with a new limited-edition drop. The Analogue Pocket has already been hard to score due to demand constantly outstripping supply. Now, for the latest restock, the company is doing something a little different by launching some special colorways. Not to just colorways, though. Oh no, these are as delightful and retro as they come. Available in seven different transparent styles, the Analogue Pocket will be getting some see-through love when it restocks later in the week.

Last summer, we took a hands-on look at what the big deal with Analogue Pocket was in the first place. It’s still a great piece to read up on if you’re thinking about scoring this year’s new drop, detailing just what to expect from the modern-meets-retro handheld.

Launching on Friday, September 29, you’ll be able to score the new transparent Analogue Pocket handheld. It comes in one of seven colors: clear, smoke, red, blue, orange, green, and purple. Pricing is set a little higher than before too. When the Pocket handheld first launched, there was a $219.99 price tag – as we noted in our review. Now it’s being bumped up to $249.99. That extra $30 hardly makes or breaks the purchase for me, but it’s still worth noting that Analogue is trying to fight to keep these in stock for a little longer.

The company does note highly limited quantities are available, all of which will be going live at 11 a.m. EST (8 a.m. PDT).

