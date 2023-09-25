Backcountry 1-Day Flash Sale offers up to 70% off gear from The North Face, Patagonia, more

Today only, Backcountry is having a Flash Sale that’s offering up to 70% off all season gear. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on The North Face, Patagonia, Helly Hansen, Outdoor Research, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Patagonia Down Sweater Vest that’s currently marked down to $160. For comparison, it’s regularly priced at $229. It’s available in seven color options and a perfect layering option for cool weather. The material is water-resistant and highly-packable, which is great for traveling with. It has two zippered pockets as well to store essentials. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

