Elite Gourmet’s precision electric deli food slicer returns to all-time low for $42 (Reg. $65)

Amazon is offering the Elite Gourmet Ultimate Precision Electric Deli Food Meat Slicer for $42.10 shipped. Down from $65, after spending the year through summer not budging on its price, the arrival of fall has seemed to bring along markdowns and price raises in tandem. The price tag climbed as high as $95 in the two previous months, with today’s 35% off deal falling down to match the all-time low. You won’t need to rely on your deli workers any longer with this compact slicer that gives you precision cuts from razor-thin to 1/2-inch slices. It comes equipped with a 7.5-inch stainless steel serrated blade that can equally handle cold cuts, crisp vegetables, or artisanal cheeses. The twist-lock blade cap makes blade removal simple and easy, while the non-slip design and food clamp ensures your finger’s safety while in use.

A glass of wine is always a fine addition to go along with your curated meats and cheeses, and Amazon is currently offering the NutriChef Single-Zone Wine Cooler Refrigerator for $149.99, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. This wine refrigerator provides a stable temperature between 41 degrees and 64 degrees Fahrenheit, designed to be unaffected by outside heat sources. It can house up to 12 bottles, and ensures long-term wine storage thanks to its built-in circulation, compressor fan, and ventilation grill to maintain your preferred temperature.

And if you prefer smoking your own meats, vegetables, and cheeses, check out our recent coverage of the Pit Boss 7 Series Wood Pellet Vertical Smoker, that utilizes wood pellets as a fuel source for maximum flavor and reduced emissions lower than that of charcoal.

Ultimate Precision Electric Deli Food Meat Slicer Features:

Now you don’t have to go to the store and get sliced meat or cheese anymore. You can easily do it yourself at home with our user-friendly food slicer. With our multipurpose and reliable meat slicer, you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite cold cuts, hard cheeses, fruit, vegetables or even bread like never before. All you have to do is adjust the desired thickness for your food. You can easily choose from razor-thin to ½” slices and start slicing like a pro.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

