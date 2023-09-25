Nanoleaf’s customizable Hexagon HomeKit lights drop to best price of the year at $150

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is offering the Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons Smarter Kit for $149.99 shipped. This is down from the usual $200 going rate and delivering a $50 price cut. It matches the best price in 2023, is $10 under our previous mention, and the best since the beginning of the year. Bringing nine of the Nanoleaf Hexagon panels to your smart home, you’ll be able to arrange them in any design you can think of thanks to the modular design. You’ll still find HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects. All of the Nanoleaf Shapes accessories can be connected for even more interesting layouts thanks to the updated mounting and interlocking system. You can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

If you already have a starter kit and are just looking to add a few new panels into your existing design, Best Buy is also marking down the companion Shapes Expansion Pack to go alongside the kit above. This one sells for $59.99 and delivers three extra panels to your wall lighting display. The value isn’t quite as good as the 9-packs above, but are down from the usual $70 price tags to match our previous mentions.

But as far as smart home upgrades go today, you have to see Philips Hue’s new Festavia string lights. These smart Christmas lights just launched last month and are already seeing a refurbished discount, dropping the usual $370 price tag down to $168. There’s no telling how long these will be live, because an offer this rare and this good is hard time come by.

More on the Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons:

The Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons elevate the concept of smart lighting into a creative journey of design. A combination of smart technology and sleek ultra-thin design, the modular LED light panels open limitless possibilities for you to explore, create, and play. Create beautiful symmetry in any room, or get completely abstract – the choice is yours. With Connect+ technology in all Nanoleaf Shapes products, you can combine different shapes into a stunning light mosaic.

