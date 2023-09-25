Samsung’s 2023 model 75-inch 4K Smart TV with Alexa hits new $1,099 Amazon low ($300+ off)

Update: Amazon is now offering the PlayStation 5-enhanced Sony 65-inch mini-LED 4K Ultra X93L Series Smart Google TV for $1,798 shipped. Regularly $2,400 at Best Buy, this is over $600 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. HDMI 2.1 input, VRR, a 120Hz panel, and AirPlay support highlight he feature list here alongside “Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode for optimized picture quality while gaming and streaming on your PS5 console.”

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model Samsung 75-inch Class Q60C QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,098.99 shipped. Regularly $1,400 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $1,200, today’s deal is up to $300 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. After seeing it drop into the $1,150 range at the beginning of the month, today’s offer is delivering a new Amazon all-time low. Whether for football season, movies, or the upcoming holiday game releases, this is a solid price drop on a brand name 4K (2160p) display with Samsung’s Quantum HDR, direct access to your streaming services, built-in Amazon Alexa voice commands (also supports Google Assistant and SmartThings gear), three HDMI inputs, and a pair of USB ports. It also delivers the Samsung Gaming Hub where you can “stream your favorite games right from your TV [with] no console required” (you will need an Xbox Game Pass subscription though). More details below.

A more affordable solution for folks that don’t mind forgoing the Samsung treatment would be the Hisense 75-inch Class U6 Series mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV. This arguably more feature-rich solution delivers notable specs including VRR support, voice command action, and more at a much lower price of entry. It also happens to currently be sitting down at $798 shipped on Amazon and you’ll find even more 2023 model Hisense models on sale right here.

Speaking of the home theater, Amazon has just debuted its new Fire TV Stick 4K Max alongside the all-new Fire TV Soundbar. These latest releases came alongside the rest of the online retail giant’s new products that debuted as part of its hardware event last week. Get a closer look at all of it in our coverage.

Samsung 75-inch Class Q60C QLED 4K Smart TV features:

This lean, mean 4K machine is primed for your leap into Quantum Dot technology—and a bold new world of color and contrast. Take your entire viewing experience to the next level with the elevated audio and astounding picture quality of Samsung QLED. Not only will you see your TV shows and movies instantly transformed into 4K, but you’ll also take in a billion shades of unwavering color. Beyond amazing visuals, you’ll be drawn in by 3D surround sound that moves with the action.

