Apple’s M1 iPad Air 5 runs Final Cut Pro on a 10.9-inch Retina display from $500 (Save $99)

There’s no need to splurge on a Pro model when Apple’s latest M1 iPad Air 5 is down to just $499.99 shipped. You’d normally pay $599 for the Wi-Fi 64GB model, but now it is dropping by $99 to match the second-best price to date. It’s within $1 of the low and matching our previous mention for the best price in several months. If the baseline storage configuration isn’t going to cut it, Amazon is also marking down the 256GB capacity at $649.99, down from $749. Head below for more.

Bringing all of the M1 power to a more affordable form-factor, Apple’s iPad Air 5 is an even better value with some savings attached. It notably features 10.9-inch Retina display, with True Tone, P3 wide color, and an antireflective coating being applied to the canvas. Apple Pencil 2 support is of course onboard, alongside other stables in the iPadOS lineup like Touch ID in the power button and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera comes backed by Center Stage support. And before you say that the 64GB of storage is too little for Final Cut Pro, the USB-C support means you can plug in and edit right off an SSD. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac.

If you need something a bit more capable, we’re also tracking a chance to save on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. This ongoing all-time low is making for the perfect chance to bring home the most capable iPadOS experience yet from Apple, especially with reports that the company won’t be looking to upgrade the experience any further until the spring of next year when M2 models are expected. So in the meantime, the drop down to $999 is as good as it gets.

iPad Air 5 features:

iPad Air. With an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The breakthrough Apple M1 chip delivers faster performance, making iPad Air a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Featuring Touch ID, advanced cameras, blazing-fast 5G2 and Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

