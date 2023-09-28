Sketch and read on Kindle Scribe at the best prices yet from $235 (Cert. refurb, Orig. $340)

Justin Kahn -
Amazon
From $235

After recently seeing some deals on new listings that have now come and gone, Amazon is now offering even lower prices on its certified refurbished Kindle Scribe. Known as the only Amazon Kindle “for reading, writing, journaling and sketching,” you can now land “like-new” units starting from $234.99 shipped. Regularly $340 new and usually closer to $285 in refurbished condition, outside of trade-in deals, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon’s most capable reader. Centered around a 10.2-inch 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display and the included Amazon stylus pen, it delivers all of the usual Kindle reading experience alongside the ability to take notes and create journals, doodles, sketches, and more. You can even “review and markup PDF files or create sticky notes in Microsoft Word and other compatible documents.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details. 

Here’s a closer look at some of the features that make the Kindle Scribe standout from the rest of the lineup:

  • Convert to text & share: Easily convert, edit, and send your handwritten notebooks as text via email to your contacts
  • Lasso tool: Resize, move, cut, copy, or paste your notes within and across notebooks and books
  • More brush types: Try fountain pen for beautiful calligraphy, marker to emphasize notes, or pencil for sketching
  • Folders & Subfolders: Create folders and subfolders to easily organize your notebooks
  • Two column layout: See two pages of a book side by side while reading in landscape orientation
  • Import documents: Send documents directly from Microsoft Word (Microsoft 365 subscription required)

And some details on the Amazon refurbishment process – they come with the same warranty as a new model: 

A Certified Refurbished Kindle Scribe (16 GB) is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device. Certified Refurbished Amazon devices may be packaged in generic Amazon-branded boxes.

And while we are talking Amazon, go dive into our coverage of its latest showcase hardware event for details on the new Echo gear, smart glasses, Fire TV products, and more. 

 Kindle Scribe features:

  • Read and write as naturally as you do on paper – Features the world’s first 10.2” 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display and included Premium Pen.
  • Take notes within millions of titles in the Kindle Store – Handwrite thoughts on sticky notes in your favorite book with the included Premium Pen. Notes are automatically organized by book in one place, so you can browse, review, and export them via email.
  • Create notebooks, journals, and lists – Choose from a variety of included templates like lined paper, grid paper, checklists, and more.
  • Review documents and take notes digitally – Use the Kindle app or desktop web browser to import documents. Review and mark up PDF files or create sticky notes in Microsoft Word and other compatible documents. Export documents and notes via email.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Overwatch 2 heads to Samoa with official reveal of new ...
Overwatch League 2023 Grand Finals are today: Here̵...
Score a set of transparent Beats Studio Buds+ with 36-h...
Echo Dot 5th Gen Kids Edition sees big-time early Prime...
Amazon’s 2023 All-new Echo Buds with Alexa drop t...
Amazon early Prime Day Fire tablet deals live from $40:...
Official Casely x Beatles iPhone 15 cases and MagSafe g...
New LEGO sets for October 2023: UCS Venator, Viking Vil...
Load more...
Show More Comments