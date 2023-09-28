Sketch and read on Kindle Scribe at the best prices yet from $235 (Cert. refurb, Orig. $340)

After recently seeing some deals on new listings that have now come and gone, Amazon is now offering even lower prices on its certified refurbished Kindle Scribe. Known as the only Amazon Kindle “for reading, writing, journaling and sketching,” you can now land “like-new” units starting from $234.99 shipped. Regularly $340 new and usually closer to $285 in refurbished condition, outside of trade-in deals, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon’s most capable reader. Centered around a 10.2-inch 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display and the included Amazon stylus pen, it delivers all of the usual Kindle reading experience alongside the ability to take notes and create journals, doodles, sketches, and more. You can even “review and markup PDF files or create sticky notes in Microsoft Word and other compatible documents.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

Here’s a closer look at some of the features that make the Kindle Scribe standout from the rest of the lineup:

And some details on the Amazon refurbishment process – they come with the same warranty as a new model:

A Certified Refurbished Kindle Scribe (16 GB) is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device. Certified Refurbished Amazon devices may be packaged in generic Amazon-branded boxes.

Kindle Scribe features:

Read and write as naturally as you do on paper – Features the world’s first 10.2” 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display and included Premium Pen.

Take notes within millions of titles in the Kindle Store – Handwrite thoughts on sticky notes in your favorite book with the included Premium Pen. Notes are automatically organized by book in one place, so you can browse, review, and export them via email.

Create notebooks, journals, and lists – Choose from a variety of included templates like lined paper, grid paper, checklists, and more.

Review documents and take notes digitally – Use the Kindle app or desktop web browser to import documents. Review and mark up PDF files or create sticky notes in Microsoft Word and other compatible documents. Export documents and notes via email.

