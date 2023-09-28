Lacoste Friends and Family Sale takes 25% off new season styles from $10 + free shipping

Ali Smith -
25% off from $10

The Lacoste Friends and Family Sale takes 25% off new season styles with deals from $10. Prices are as marked. Update your fall wardrobe with deals on t-shirts, sweatshirts, pants, sneakers, accessories, and more. Plus, customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s V-Neck Pima Cotton Jersey T-Shirt that’s marked down to $45. For comparison, these t-shirts were originally sold for $60. It’s available in 12 color options and pairs nicely with jeans, shorts, joggers, pants, and more. This style has a chest logo and it can easily be layered during the cooler weather of fall. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

