If there actually is anyone out there that wants the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro, it’s now $250 off at $1,049

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApple
$1,049
a screen shot of a computer

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model 13-inch Apple M2 MacBook Pro from $1,049 shipped. Regularly $1,299 directly from Apple, this is a solid $250 price drop and the lowest price we can find. After falling into the $1,099 region for most of this year at Amazon, it has dropped back down to the lowest price we have tracked there across 2023 to match the Amazon all-time low. While many folks favor the more colorful, Touch Bar-free M2 MacBook Air, it is quite clear that while the pro is overkill for most folks, some feel it remains a beast of a machine. Head below for more details. 

The base model 13-inch Apple M2 MacBook Pro on display here today features 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Touch Bar running on an 8-core CPU with an 10-core GPU. The Touch Bar and Touch ID tech are joined by the Force Touch trackpad, a pair of Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, and up to 20 hours of battery life running on the Apple M2 chip. 

Just keep in mind that many folks feel the MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 is an inferior machine to the MacBook Air for those that don’t really love the Touch Bar. But it is now $50 less pricey than the M2 13-inch MacBook Air and well below the price of the 14-inch MacBook Pro. Divisive certainly, but for folks that are into it, here’s a deal to consider. Just be sure to check out our feature post on why the 13-inch Apple M2 MacBook Pro is only really right for a select few out there at best. 

13-inch Apple M2 MacBook Pro features:

The 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop is a portable powerhouse. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. Go all day and into the night, thanks to the power-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip. Thanks to its active cooling system, the 13-inch MacBook Pro can sustain pro levels of performance, so you can run CPU- and GPU-intensive tasks for hours on end. The 13.3-inch Retina display features 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide colour for vibrant images and incredible detail.

