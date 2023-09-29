Pad & Quill’s gorgeous leather Apple Watch bands now up to 45% off from $60 shipped

With the launch of Apple Watch Series 9 and the new Ultra 2 flagship model, Pad & Quill is now offering some deep deals on its gorgeous leather straps. After having a chance to go hands-on with the brand’s leather Apple Watch bands, I can confidently say they are among the best leather options out there. Completely supple and rugged to the touch and well made with parachute-grade stitching, they add both a touch of elegance and natural design to any Apple Watch. Ready for running errands, heading out into the woods, or meetings at work, the Pad & Quill military-inspired bands are some of the most versatile on the market and they are now up to 45% off using code AW30 at checkout. Head below for more details.

The entire range of Pad & Quill leather Apple Watch bands are now marked down by up to 15% on this landing page. But applying code AW30 at checkout will knock that down significantly to as much as 45% off.

Luxuriously strong full-grain leather top

Durably soft leather lining

Rivet reinforced for strength

UV-resistant marine-grade stitching (used in parachutes, sails, and more)

Durable Matte Black & Polished Nickel hardware

Signed by artisan discreetly under the strap

Its bands are pricey, and rightfully so if you ask me – they wouldn’t look or feel out of place strapping a $10K+ Rolex or Omega around your wrist. But now’s your chance to land the handcrafted leather treatment for Apple Watch starting from $59.47 shipped.

You’ll find all of the various styles waiting for you right here and be sure to apply the promo code detailed above to land your deal.

Apple Watch Leather Pilot Band features:

Our full-grain leather Pilot’s Band features a stylish new shape and a distinctive rivet reinforcement inspired by the WWII B-Uhren bands. The rivet added grip and strength so the watch bands stayed in place and didn’t break during dog fights. Granted, it is highly unlikely any of us will be engaging in aerial combat any time soon. However, it is hard not to appreciate the style and durability of those classic designs.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!